Lucky escape for those waiting at the bus stop

On Monday morning, BMTC bus driver Venkatesh pulled out of Seegehalli depot to take route number 245/3 from Madanayakanahalli to Majestic. He later told the police that he had raised a complaint with the depot manager for many days about the bus having some technical problems.

Around 9 a.m., as he approached Kottigepalya Junction ramp, he told the police that he realised that the brakes were not working. There was heavy traffic on the road and Venkatesh tried to manoeuvre the bus for around 200 yards.

Just ahead of the ramp, he saw a crowd of people. Some were commuters waiting at the bus stand, others had come to a nearby temple for Vaikunta Ekadashi. On realising that he had lost control of the vehicle, he veered to the right towards oncoming traffic.

“There were over a hundred people standing by the roadside. If Venkatesh had veered to the left, the number of casualties would have been more,” said B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

RTO officials summoned

Pedestrians watched in horror as the bus careened into vehicles. “I was working close by and heard a thud and shrieks. I ran along with the others towards the main road and saw motorcycles being dragged under the bus,” said Ravi Kumar, a private firm employee.

The police are still to determine whether brake failure was the reason for the accident. “Venkatesh, in his statement, said the brakes were not working. We have summoned RTO officials for a detailed inspection to verify his claims,” Mr. Gowda added.

Based on his allegations that despite his complaints the bus had not been serviced, the Kamakshipalya police are questioning the depot manager Shivalingaiah.

Soumyalatha S.K., DCP, said the police along with the BBMP and PWD officials will conduct a joint inspection to study the scene of the accident where road-widening work is under way. “A committee will analyse and study the site and submit ways to improve traffic and road engineering to prevent accidents,” she said.