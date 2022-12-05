Lucky Ali alleges realtor encroached family property with help of IAS wife; couple hit back

December 05, 2022 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following allegations by singer Lucky Ali on social media accusing IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri of helping her husband and realtor Sudhir Reddy of encroaching upon his ancestral property in Yelahanka, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has now ordered a probe and asked DG & IGP Praveen Sood to submit a report. Ms. Sindhuri has rubbished the charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Lucky Ali, son of Bollywood comedian Mehmood, who is presently in Dubai, in a social media post, alleged that Mr. Sudhir Reddy and his brother Madhusudhan Reddy had been trespassing into his ancestral property, trying to take possession, before a crucial court hearing.

He accused Mr. Sudhir Reddy of taking the help of his IAS officer wife Ms. Rohini Sindhuri and the duo of “misusing the State’s resources for personal gain.”

Based on a complaint of trespass filed by him, the Yelahanka police registered a FIR against Mr. Madhusudhan Reddy on November 29. However, he alleged in his post that the police were siding with the “encroachers”.

In response, Ms. Sindhuri hit back and issued a statement saying she was “shocked and aghast at the false and baseless allegations” by Mr. Lucky Ali.

“I am unduly being dragged for ulterior motives in a matter I have no role whatsoever…. It has been done with an intention to malign and cause disrepute to me and gain public sympathy,” she said, adding that she planned to take legal action.

Responding to the allegations, Mr. Sudhir Reddy said he purchased three acres of land from Mansoor M. Ali, brother of Mr. Lucky Ali and his minor daughter Baby Sabrina in 2012.

He claimed this parcel of land was in turn bought by the seller in 2011 and Mr. Lucky Ali was alien to this property. “As he [Mr. Lucky Ali] in the past also tried to interfere with our possession of the land, we have got a temporary injunction issued against him from interfering in the possession of the land by me in 2016,” Mr. Sudhir Reddy said, alleging that recently Mr. Lucky Ali had assaulted his brother Mr. Madhusudhan Reddy, over which they had lodged a complaint.

This FIR was registered on November 30, a day after a FIR was registered against Mr. Madhusudhan Reddy for trespass, acting on a complaint by Mr. Lucky Ali.