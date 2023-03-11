Lucknow-bound flight returns to Bengaluru after 10 minutes of take off

March 11, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

A Lucknow-bound flight from Bengaluru, made an emergency landing at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) after 10 minutes of take off. The flight returned to the airport due to technical problems. The incident happened on Saturday morning, the AIX Connect flight took off from Bengaluru Airport at around 6.45 a.m. and returned soon after facing technical snags mid-air.

A spokesperson of AIX Connect said, “Scheduled morning flight from Bengaluru to Lucknow encountered a minor technical issue and selected to return to Bengaluru as a precaution. Necessary steps are being taken to minimise impact to other scheduled operations. While an alternative aircraft was being organised, refreshments were provided to guests in the interim.”