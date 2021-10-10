LPG deliveryman catches thief after 2 km chase

An LPG cylinder deliveryman, who witnessed a thief assaulting a woman and stealing her gold chain, chased the man on foot for 2 km before catching him and handing him over to the cops. The incident took place in Chikkabanavara on Friday evening.

The victim, Pushpa, 32, was walking home from a temple with her one-year old, when the thief – later identified as Keshav, 24, – confronted her. He snatched her chain worth around ₹40,000. When she tried to resist, he shoved her and her baby onto the ground and tried to run away. Rudresh, who was delivering LPG cylinders in the area, chased him on foot for 2 km before pinning him down. Keshav attacked him, but he managed to hand him over to the police who arrived shortly after.

“Aprobe revealed that Keshav had studied till PU and got a job as a home nursing staff for a healthcare company. He quit the job one month ago and was experiencing financial difficulties,” said a police officer.

Dharmeder Kumar Meena, DCP (North) said the accused was arrested and remanded into judicial custody. He added that Rudresh would be rewarded.