LPG cylinder van driver found dead after being cheated online

January 11, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 45-year-old driver with an LPG godown allegedly ended his life after he was cheated of ₹4 lakh online.

The deceased, identified as Rudramuni, was working with Sigma Gas Agency, Gejjagadahalli, and was a single parent as his wife separated from him one-and-a-half years ago.

According to the police, Rudramuni, who was living on the agency premises, was found unconscious. He was rushed to a hospital where he died, according to the police.

As per the procedure, the management handed over a slip and Rudramuni’s mobile phone to his eldest daughter through which she came to know that her father had been cheated and that he was dejected by this. Preeti R., in her complaint on Wednesday, said the accused Manish Jain, a resident of Delhi, had befriended Rudramuni online assuring him to sell him an Apple phone for ₹25,000 and made him transfer ₹4 lakh many times assuring him to get good returns for the investment.

Initially, Rudramuni transferred the money anticipating good returns, but soon realised that he had been cheated. The police are probing the source of the money. The police, based on the contact number and financial transactions, are trying to track down the accused.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

