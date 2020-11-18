Low-key Kadalekai Parishe with no stalls proposed

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, celebrations of many festivals have gone low-key. The Kadalekai Parishe (groundnut fair) too is likely to go the same route.

In a letter to the Muzrai Department, the executive officer of the Doddaganapati Temple, Basavanagudi, has suggested that permission should not be granted for setting up of stalls for the sale of groundnuts outside the temple, as is custom. The parishe this year will fall on December 16. Former Basavanagudi councillor B.S. Sathyanarayana said thousands of people from across the city visit the temple during the fair. The fair too attracts visitors and groundnut farmers from the State and neighbouring States. “By this time, the stalls would have been auctioned. With COVID-19 and restrictions in place, it is prudent to have low-key celebrations,” he said.

However, officials of the Muzrai Department denied receiving any letter. Deputy Commissioner (Bengaluru Urban) G.N. Shivamurthy also maintained that his office had not received any such letter. and added that no decision has been taken yet.