Low-key, but enthusiastic celebrations mark Gandhi Jayanti

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa garlanded the 27-feet-tall bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the premises of Vidhana Soudha

Political parties, organisations and apartment associations marked the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Friday. In the backdrop of the pandemic, most of the events were low-key or held online.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa garlanded the 27-feet-tall bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the premises of Vidhana Soudha. “Gandhi’s life and messages are an inspiration for various programmes and policies of this government,” he said. The Chief Minister also paid his respects to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri who was born on October 2, 1904.

A programme was organised at Congress Bhavan to pay tributes to both Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Documentary on H.S. Doreswamy released

A documentary on centenarian freedom fighter and Gandhian H.S. Doreswamy, Mahan Thatha, was released and screened at the Bharat Scouts and Guides office. A book titled Godsevadigalige Gandhivadada Uttara was also released.

At an event at Mahatma Gandhi Park on M.G. Road where his teachings were presented through augmented reality, Mr. Doreswamy said, “Gandhiji saw technology and machines as complementary to human effort. His dream of an independent India was to make all Indians contribute towards nation-building, keeping aside personal ambitions and greed.”

Cycle rally

Bengaluru Smart City Limited and the BBMP came together to organise ‘Ride for Peace’ cycle rally against road violence. Participants cycled from the east gate of Vidhana Soudha through Cubbon Park and M.G. Road to the BBMP office for a better and safer Bengaluru.

Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, Managing Director, Bengaluru Smart City Limited said that the rally was also a part of India Cycles4Change Challenge initiated by the Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. “The birthday of Mahatma Gandhi is celebrated as International Day of Non-Violence, which includes breaking traffic rules, honking and rash driving,” said Ms. Korlapati.