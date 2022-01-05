‘Love and surrender’ at Anand Rao Circle junction

As part of makeover, there will be 2 traffic islands, statues of Buddha and Angulimala

The junction below Anand Rao Circle flyover is set to get a makeover around the theme of ‘love and surrender’. After the junction has been improved to ease vehicular movement, the BBMP is going to take up beautification work. According to a senior official, it will have two traffic islands where statues of Buddha, Angulimala, and a few animals will be installed.

A few statues have already been placed at the junction and work is likely to be taken up soon. The beautification work is being taken up by the civic body’s Horticulture Department at a cost of ₹60 lakh.

The traffic islands will be landscaped, where hardy plants such as Raphis palm, Chinese palm, shrubs, and shaded grass will be used. “The plants chosen are hardy, indoor varieties that can thrive in shade as there will be no direct sunlight below the flyover,” the official explained. He added that though the work had been approved over a year ago, it was put on the back-burner in the wake of the pandemic.

The department is also drawing up plans to take up similar projects in other junctions, either through Corporate Social Responsibility or with special funds.

Over a year ago, the BBMP announced its plans to overhaul 35 busy junctions at an estimated cost of ₹100 crore. So far, it has improved K.R. Circle, Nayandahalli junction, and Windsor Square. While Nayandahalli junction has an installation of the Mysuru Dasara Dibba, K.R. Circle has been developed with engineering as the theme.

Windsor Square was developed on the theme of ‘Make in India’. Officials said that Basaveshwara Circle will be developed highlighting the 12th Century social reformer and the Chalukya dynasty at an estimated ₹4 crore.

“The detailed project report for the remaining junctions is being prepared, and is likely to be ready in two months,” an official in the Road Infrastructure Department said.