Loud sound, mild tremors in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

26 November 2021 15:46 IST

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell ruled out an earthquake

Several residents of Bengaluru, especially those living off Mysuru Road, reported a loud sound and mild tremors, which shook window panes, on November 26.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) ruled out an earthquake as none of their seismographs had recorded any such incident.

Advertising

Advertising

In a statement, KSNDMC said residents in Kengeri, Hemmigepura, Jnanabharathi, Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Kaggalipura reported the sound and tremors between 11.50 a.m. and 12.15 p.m. on November 26.

Girish, a resident of Chandra Layout, said he heard a huge sound while at home in the afternoon.

Madhukara, a resident of R.R. Nagar, said he heard a large explosion-like sound around noon, which shook the window panes in his house. “It lasted for less than a minute,” he said.

There is a possibility that the sound may have been caused by a ‘sonic boom’. A sonic boom is shock wave created when a fighter plane travels at a speed more than that of sound. The city has recorded several incidents of a sonic boom in the past.