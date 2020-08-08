Lorry driver hacked to death at night in Bengaluru

A lorry cleaner was hacked to death at Basavanagudi on Friday night. His body was found by police patrol teams on Subbanna Chetty Road.
He has been identified as Siddaraju, 26, who hailed from Kollegal, Chamarajanagar, and resided in Basavanagudi. The victim had multiple stab wounds all over his body, said the police.
The investigation revealed that Siddaraju had a bitter tiff with his wife Lata, 28, two days ago. He had married Lata, also from the village he hailed from, three years ago and the couple had shifted to the city. However, according to the police, six months ago, Lata fell in love with Lakshman, a flower seller in the area. “She left Siddaraju and moved in with Lakshman and her mother in the same area. She had not divorced Siddaraju, who was still trying to get her back. He often went to her house and abused her, asking her to honour the marriage and return,” said a police source.
Two days ago, Siddaraju went to her house and had a fight, where he abused Lata and her mother. An enraged Lakshman allegedly hatched a plan to kill Siddaraju and roped in his friends Katumani and Prakash, the police said.
The trio allegedly followed Siddaraju on Friday night and attacked him with weapons when he was returning to his lorry from a bar. “All three are absconding and teams have been formed to track them down,” a senior officer said.
