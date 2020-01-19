‘Lord Ganesha’ distributes free helmets

It was divine intervention for erring motorists who had chosen not to wear helmets. The traffic police engaged the services of ‘Ganesha’ to gift helmets to motorists caught violating traffic rules in and around Bhashyam Circle instead of slapping fines.

This initiative by the Rajajinagar traffic police was a part of the 31st Road Safety Week with an aim to create awareness among motorists.

The drive saw the police resorting to ‘Gandhigiri’ by gifting helmets to motorists caught riding without one, along with chocolates and roses. This was followed by a request with folded hands to follow traffic rules for the safety of everyone.

The man posing as Lord Ganesha joked to violators that they would not be as lucky as him to get a ‘head replacement’ in case of an accident.

"You should realise that you have a family that is waiting for your safe return. At least for their sake, you should follow traffic rules and wear a helmet,” M.A. Mahesh, Traffic Inspector, Rajajinagar told violators. As it was an awareness campaign, the violators were let off with a stern warning and a promise from them to follow traffic rules.