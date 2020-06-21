Looking back: Pictures from Bengaluru's past

A view of Nageshwara and Panchalingeshwara Temple at Begur in Bengaluru Photo: Bhagya Prakash K.

A file photo of Cricket stadium in Bengaluru Photo: Department of Information and Public Relations

A file photo of Majestic area in Bengaluru Photo: Department of Information and Public Relations

A file photo of Ulsoor lake in Bengaluru Photo: Department of Information and Public Relations

A file photo of Bangalore . Photo: Department of Information and Public Relations

A file photo of Town hall in Bengaluru Photo: Department of Information and Public Relations

The Dharmambudi lake area in the 1950s. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Bengaluru in the begining of the 20th century. The Avenue road area when it was a simple Doddapet. Photo: THE HINDU

The Ashoka Pillar stands tall amidst a vast expanse of land, which is now Jayanagar Extension. The layout was inaugurated by C. Rajagopalachari on January 17, 1948. Photo: A_NANJINDA RAO

One of the towers (limit for Bangalore) built by its founder, Kempegowda, on the northern side of Bangalore. The city has now expanded far beyond this land mark. The place was in utter neglect in July 1976 when this photo was taken. Photo: THE HINDU

The Bangalore palace and the rose garden. Photo taken in 1940. Photo: THE HINDU

A file photo of Mahatma Gandhi Road ( M G Road ) in Bengaluru Photo: Department of Information and Public Relations