‘Look for alternate landfill sites’

With Bellahalli quarry almost filled with mixed waste, Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun has directed officials to look for alternate sites. On Friday, she chaired a meeting to discuss short-term tenders to be floated for management of construction debris, animal waste and waste generated by bulk generators.

Joint Commissioner (SWM) Sarfaraz Khan suggested that mixed waste be sent to Mittaganahalli. A short-term tender has been floated and is likely to be finalised in a week.

A separate tender is being floated to pick up waste from bulk waste generators. The responsibility of collection of dry waste has already been entrusted to non-governmental organisations and around 8,000 ragpickers who have been given identity cards by the civic body.

The scientific disposal of animal waste was also discussed. There are over 4,000 meat shops in the city that generate 40 tonnes of animal waste every day. On weekends and special occasions, the quantum of animal waste increases to around 90 tonnes. For effective management of animal waste, separate tenders will be floated for each of the eight zones. Contractors who don't have their own animal waste processing units should at least have an MoU with such units, said civic officials.