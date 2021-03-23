‘Longer gap between doses will ensure more coverage’

The Central government's directive, which states that the second dose of the Covishield vaccine can be taken between four to eight weeks, is likely to ensure that more people in Karnataka are covered in the first dose.

Jawaid Akthar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, said, “Some people who have taken the first dose may delay taking the second dose. Because of this, we may get more time to vaccinate more people with the first dose.”

However, many city-based hospitals are demanding clarity on the order. Some doctors have also questioned why the government woke up late to this issue. “We all got vaccinated with both doses and now they are telling that the duration should be changed,” a city-based doctor of a private hospital said.