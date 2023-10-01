Long weekend rush causes traffic gridlock near Bengaluru’s Nandi Hills

October 01, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The extended weekend led to heavy vehicle congestion and a traffic jam near Bengaluru’s nearby tourist destination, Nandi Hills, on Sunday, causing significant delays on the roads leading to the hills for several hours, complained tourists.

Videos capturing a massive traffic jam near Nandi Hills went viral on social media on Sunday. Shivaputra Imdapur, who, along with his friends, set out early in the morning to catch the sunrise, found himself stuck below the hills for nearly three hours due to the congestion.

Recounting the experience to The Hindu, Mr. Imdapur said they began their journey from Banashankari at 5:30 a.m. and arrived at the foothills around 6:30 a.m. However, they remained stranded until 8 a.m., missing the sunrise view entirely. “The lack of traffic police or any arrangements to manage the overwhelming crowd and control the traffic flow is the reason for the traffic snarls,” he added.

The unexpected influx of visitors to the hills was linked to the extended weekend, which included the government holiday for Gandhi Jayanti, as well as an earlier holiday due to a bandh and Id-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

An official from the tourist department at Nandi Hills said, “The five-day weekend significantly contributed to the traffic congestion towards Nandi Hills. Typically, during long weekends, we witness a surge in visitors who come to witness the sunrise. We had made adequate arrangements, including parking facilities. However, the large crowds on both Saturday and Sunday overwhelmed our preparations.”

