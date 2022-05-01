Long wait to reach top of Nandi Hills irks car owners

A file photo of Nandi Hills

May 01, 2022 21:45 IST

The weekend rush at Nandi Hills is resulting in long waiting hours for cars to reach the hilltop.

On Sunday morning, hundreds of cars were seen in a long queue on the road approaching the hill. As per the district administration’s decision, only 300 to 350 cars are allowed to park on the hilltop. The police allow the vehicles depending on the availability of space.

On weekends, the popular tourist spot receives hundreds of visitors and families usually rely on cars to reach the place. Tourists are irked by long waiting hours. “On Sunday, I reached the foothill around 5.30 a.m. The police informed us that parking is already filled. Cars are parked on the roadside for hours. We could not get entry till 7.30 a.m. Authorities said that they have already informed people that only 300 cars are allowed at a time, but the majority of visitors are unaware of it,” said a visitor.

However, a police official said, “Earlier, people were haphazardly parking vehicles on the hill. But now, vehicles are allowed to be parked only in designated places. There is no problem for two-wheelers, but for cars, there is limited space. We are allowing vehicles depending on the availability of space. Until then, car owners have to wait in the queue.”