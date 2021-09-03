Long-absconding rowdy-sheeter arrested

Bengaluru

03 September 2021 01:14 IST

The West Division police on Thursday arrested 35-year-old rowdy-sheeter and peddler involved in over 15 criminal cases who had managed to give them the slip for the past eight years. A team led by ACP Krishna Kumar tracked him down to Andhra Pradesh, where he was hiding with his brother Sadiq.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev Patil said that Hameed was part of the notorious Ullal Karthik gang, which the police were tracking.

