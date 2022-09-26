Lokayukta traps Labour inspector

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lokayukta police on Monday trapped Kiran G. Hingali, Labour Inspector, Tumakuru, red-handed, while allegedly receiving a bribe of ₹5,000 from a shop keeper to renew his licence.

Based on a complaint from the shopkeeper, Harsha of Alaboor Chandrapura, Turuvekere taluk, Tumakuru, a team of officials laid the trap and arrested Kiran .

According to the officials, Harsha had a shop on M.G. Road in Tumakuru and applied for the renewal of its licence.