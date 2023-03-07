HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lokayukta traps Bescom AEE while accepting bribe

March 07, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Lokayukta officials on Tuesday, March 7, trapped an Assistant Executive Engineer of the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) allegedly while accepting a bribe from a villager to issue sanction letter for power connection.

The accused officer Bharath Chauhan, working in Jigani sub-division, was trapped red-handed while accepting ₹28,000 from Shashishekhar of Nanjapura village. Mr. Shashishekhar had applied for a power connection and the accused officer was supposed to issue sanction letter, but to issue the letter he demanded the bribe. Unable to pay, Mr. Shashishekhar approached Lokayukta and filed a complaint .

Based on the complaint, a trap was laid and Bharath Chouhan was arrested. He was booked under Prevention of Corruption Act and taken into custody for further investigations.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.