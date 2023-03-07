Lokayukta traps Bescom AEE while accepting bribe

March 07, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

Lokayukta officials on Tuesday, March 7, trapped an Assistant Executive Engineer of the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) allegedly while accepting a bribe from a villager to issue sanction letter for power connection.

The accused officer Bharath Chauhan, working in Jigani sub-division, was trapped red-handed while accepting ₹28,000 from Shashishekhar of Nanjapura village. Mr. Shashishekhar had applied for a power connection and the accused officer was supposed to issue sanction letter, but to issue the letter he demanded the bribe. Unable to pay, Mr. Shashishekhar approached Lokayukta and filed a complaint .

Based on the complaint, a trap was laid and Bharath Chouhan was arrested. He was booked under Prevention of Corruption Act and taken into custody for further investigations.