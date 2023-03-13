ADVERTISEMENT

Lokayukta takes Prashanth Madal, five others into custody

March 13, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta officials on Monday took Prashanth Kumar M.V. alias Prashanth Madal, son of BJP MLA from Channagiri Madal Virupakshappa, and all the five accused into custody to probe the source of the money found during the raid at the MLA’s office on Crescent Road on March 2.

“We have filed three FIRs against the accused and taken them into custody to probe about the money seized during the raid,” a senior police officer said.

The questioning of the MLA continued, and according to sources, he is not cooperating with the investigation. The Lokayukta officials said they will challenge the anticipatory bail before the High Court on Friday. The Lokayukta is also planning to file a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court to challenge the bail petition as the next course of action.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Rashtra Samithi Party staged a protest alleging negligence of the Lokayukta officials in the corruption case. The members accused the officials of being compromised and demanded Lokayukta to conduct an internal probe.

