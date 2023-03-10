Lokayukta sleuths register two more FIRs against Prashanth Madal

March 10, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two more FIRs were filed against Prashanth Kumar M.V. alias Prashanth Madal, son of BJP MLA from Channagiri Madal Virupakshappa who is the prime accused in the bribery case, under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. This comes after the Lokayukta police allegedly found two men carrying ₹90 lakh cash and another man, who turned out to be Prashanth’s distant relative, waiting at the office with ₹60 lakh cash on March 2.

Police suspect that Prashanth operated from the MLA’s office on Crescent Roa, where the first raid took place, while his distant relative, now arrested and booked, was a caretaker of the benami properties which Prashanth had amassed.

The first FIR, where inspector Kumaraswamy B.G. is the complainant, stated that during the raid at the office where the Lokayukta sleuths caught him red-handed along with the cash, two people were found sitting on the sofa at the entrance of the office waiting for Prashanth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon questioning, the duo, identified as Albert Nicolas and Gangadhar, gave vague responses. Upon further questioning, the sleuths found out that they were field staff of Karnataka Aromas company and had come to deliver the bags. The bags each contained ₹45 lakh cash along with some documents that were seized later. The duo told the Lokayukta officials that they had been instructed by their manager Deepak Jadhav to hand over the cash as part of the commission amount to Prashanth.

Based on their statement, the police have booked Deepak Jadhav, owner of the company, and staff and officials of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd. (KSDL ), charging them under section 7, 8, 9, 10 of the PC Act on Wednesday, March 8. The accused, according to Mr. Kumaraswamy, visited the office with ₹90 lakh cash in return for getting the tender from KSDL to get the purchase order and fund release.

In the second FIR, Lokayukta officials found Siddesh Anil, a 28-year-old farmer from Chitradurga, sitting at the office in another room with a bag containing cash of ₹60 lakh.

Upon questioning, Siddesh confessed that he is a distant relative of Prashanth and had come to deliver the cash. However, he did not disclose the source of the cash and the officials suspect that it could also be a part of the commission. The probe revealed that Siddesh is the owner of several benami properties which actually belonged to Prashanth. The police also found Surendra Sundar, an accountant with a private firm at the office. Siddesh and Prashanth and have been booked under various sections of the PC act for further investigations.

These two cases, according to Lokayukta officials, are different from the case of the MLA’s, who has been booked along with his son under PC Act following the raid last Thursday after a complaint from Shreyas Kashyap, partner of Chemixil Corporation.

The Lokayukta officials continued questioning Madal Virupakshappa on the source of the huge amount of cash and other valuables recovered from his house during the search and seizure operation.