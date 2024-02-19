Lokayukta sleuths arrest geologist for accepting bribe

February 19, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Lokayukta officials on Monday arrested a geologist with the Mines and Geology Department in Chickballapur while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹35,000 from a businessman for an official favour.

The accused Chetan was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and taken into custody for further investigation.

The accused had allegedly demanded ₹1 lakh from Sanjay Krishna to issue a technical report to recommend granite mining lease. Based on a complaint by Sanjay Krishna, a team of officials led by Inspector Shivaprasad laid a trap and allegedly arrested Chetan red-handed while accepting the bribe.

The accused had allegedly taken ₹25,000 as advance and was caught while accepting the second installment of ₹35,000.

