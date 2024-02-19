GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lokayukta sleuths arrest geologist for accepting bribe

February 19, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta officials on Monday arrested a geologist with the Mines and Geology Department in Chickballapur while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹35,000 from a businessman for an official favour.

The accused Chetan was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and taken into custody for further investigation.

The accused had allegedly demanded ₹1 lakh from Sanjay Krishna to issue a technical report to recommend granite mining lease. Based on a complaint by Sanjay Krishna, a team of officials led by Inspector Shivaprasad laid a trap and allegedly arrested Chetan red-handed while accepting the bribe.

The accused had allegedly taken ₹25,000 as advance and was caught while accepting the second installment of ₹35,000.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.