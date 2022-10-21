Lokayukta registers suo motu cases for delayed file clearance in Revenue department

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 21, 2022 20:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Lokayukta has registered nine suo motu cases over delay in clearing files and delivery of services to members of public. Nine teams of Lokayukta conducted inspections at the offices of DC, Bengaluru (Urban), various tahsildar offices and other offices under their jurisdictions until September 29. 

These inspection teams have recently submitted their reports to Lokayukta. Inspection found that there were a maximum number of cases pending before the DC’s court and in many of these cases, the next date of hearing have also not been assigned and cases have piled up. Inspections also found Sakaala applications pending for a long time beyond the prescribed time limit. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Lokayukta B.S. Patil has ordered nine cases in connection with nine inspections held and issued all officers concerned notices, directing them to submit their responses by December 21. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app