Lokayukta registers suo motu cases for delayed file clearance in Revenue department

Karnataka Lokayukta has registered nine suo motu cases over delay in clearing files and delivery of services to members of public. Nine teams of Lokayukta conducted inspections at the offices of DC, Bengaluru (Urban), various tahsildar offices and other offices under their jurisdictions until September 29.

These inspection teams have recently submitted their reports to Lokayukta. Inspection found that there were a maximum number of cases pending before the DC’s court and in many of these cases, the next date of hearing have also not been assigned and cases have piled up. Inspections also found Sakaala applications pending for a long time beyond the prescribed time limit.

Lokayukta B.S. Patil has ordered nine cases in connection with nine inspections held and issued all officers concerned notices, directing them to submit their responses by December 21.