Lokayukta raids 48 locations across Karnataka; disproportionate assets worth crores recovered

August 17, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a major crackdown, as many as 200 Lokayukta officials on Thursday, August 17, carried out simultaneous raids across 48 different locations across State and seized movable and immovable properties worth crores which is disproportionate to their known source of income.

According to officials, several teams were formed to crack down on corrupt government officials to carry out raids across different districts, including in Mysuru, Bidar, Dharwad, Kodagu, Raichur, Davangere, Chitradurga and Tumakuru. The Lokayukta officials also raided the Revenue Inspector of Mahadevapura Division, a police constable, Joint Directorate of Tumakuru Urban Development Authority and Minor Irrigation Department.

Among the four Disproportionate Assets (DA) cases registered against four officials, including S. Nataraj, Revenue Officer, BBMP, Mahadevapura zone, the officials searched four locations and seized a total of ₹4.9 crore worth movable and immovable assets. This according to the officials is 391% disproportionate to his known source of income.

Another team of officials searched 12 locations belonging to Shivaraju, Tahsildar grade-2, Revenue Department in MS Building and confiscated properties worth ₹ 4.15 crore. The seized properties include ₹ 3.5 crore worth immovable and ₹65 lakh worth movable properties .

The officials also raided six locations belonging to Lakshmipathi, Gram Panchayat member, Chikkajala Gram Panchayath, Yelahanka and seized properties worth ₹3.9 crore. This includes ₹ 2.8 crore worth immovable properties and movable properties worth ₹1.15 crore, which according to the official estimation is 270% disproportionate to his known source of income.

The officials also raided the residence of Bhuvanahalli Nagaraj, head of grievance redressal forum, Zilla panchayath office in Tumakuru and searches were under way.

Other DA cases registered against the officials include S. Bharathi, Executive Engineer, C-lake division, BBMP and K. Mahesh, Assistant Engineer, Minor irrigation department, Holalkere Taluk, Chitradurga district. The other officials raided were K.N. Nagaraju, Joint Director, Tumakuru city Development Authority (total value seized worth ₹ 3.4 crore), Nanjundagowda, Additional DC, Revenue department, Madikeri, Kodagu (seized properties worth ₹ 3.5 crore), K.K. Raghupathi, Senior Engineer, Harangi Projects, Kushalnagar, Kodagu (property worth ₹ 3.6 crore seized), S. Satish , Range Forest Officer, Cheenagiri zone, Bhadravathi(properties worth ₹ 1.6 crore seized), Manjunatha, Manager, NIrmithi Kendra, Koppal (properties worth ₹2.7 crore seized), Vijayakumar, Police Constable, Chitraguppa station, Bidar (properties worth ₹ 1.8 crore seized).

Searches were also on at locations of Santosha Sharanappa Anisetty, Revenue Inspector , Belagavi Mahanagara Palike and Shivananda Manakar, Police Constable, Dharwad town station, an official release said.