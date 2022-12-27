Lokayukta raids 37 locations of manufacturer of tobacco products in Karnataka

December 27, 2022 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Lokayukta on Tuesday raided various manufacturers for illegally transporting tobacco products, like pan masala, gutka and other forms of chewable tobacco products, into the State by colluding with Commercial Tax Department officials in 37 locations, with the help of 150 police officials.

In a statement, the Lokayukta said: “On the basis of news reports and also based on a preliminary enquiry report from the police wing of the Lokayukta, a suo motu proceeding has been initiated by Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil in connection with certain manufacturers and transporters illegally transporting tobacco products like pan masala, gutka and other forms of chewable tobacco products into our State by colluding with Commercial Tax Department Officials.”

“It is also brought to the notice of the Hon’ble Lokayukta that these products attract GST at the rate of 28% and illegal transportation of such products, without tax bills and invoices, results in a huge loss to the State exchequer. However the officers concerned have failed to take action against the manufacturers and transporters,” the statement added.

The searches have also revealed that many manufacturers have not kept their account books regarding purchases of raw materials, expenses, sales of finished products etc., which was a blatant violation of GST laws, according to the Lokayukta.

“Godowns were also searched in 20 places and it was observed that no purchase invoices, sales, or stocks register were maintained. It was seen that the traders were having a free hand in selling these goods without paying any GST. This is not possible without the collusion of Commercial Tax officers. Some of them did not even have GST numbers and the stocks did not match the books of accounts,” the statement stated.

The Lokayukta has seized many incriminating documents to show the tax evasion, false GST credits, and irregularities in maintaining stocks in godowns.