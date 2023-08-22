August 22, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

Lokayukta officials searched 14 locations in and around Bengaluru belonging to a survey supervisor and found disproportionate assets worth several crores, on August 22.

The official, K. T. Srinivasa Murthy, works in the K.R. Puram taluk office. He owns five liquor shops, two sites and an under-construction house. Documents of properties registered in the names of his relatives were found, Lokayukta police officials said.

Officials are trying to ascertain the value of the movable and immovable assets owned by Mr. Murthy.