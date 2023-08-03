ADVERTISEMENT

Lokayukta raid on 45 BBMP offices across Bengaluru to check irregularities

August 03, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

At least 13 Judicial Officers, 7 Superintendents of Police, 19 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 26 Police Inspectors along with several other Police Personnel and staff were deployed for inspection

The Hindu Bureau

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Head Office (BBMP building) at Hudson circle, in Bengaluru. file photo | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

In a major crack down, Lokayukta officials on August 3 conducted surprise checks on 45 offices of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) simultaneously to check irregularities.

As many as 13 Judicial Officers, 7 Superintendents of Police, 19 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 26 Police Inspectors along with several other Police Personnel and staff were deployed for inspection. The Director General of Police, Karnataka Lokayukta and Inspector General of Police, Karnataka Lokayukta were supervising the inspections.

Lokayukta and Upalokayukta were also part of the raid, personally making surprise visits to some of the offices and monitoring the raids and checks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts are on to unearth all illegalities and irregularities in the light of allegations of corruption, favouritism, nepotism and other instances of maladministration., a senior police officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US