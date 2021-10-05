Lokayukta probe ordered into allotment of shops in Jayanagar

Bengaluru

05 October 2021 01:12 IST

They were in Jayanagar shopping complex

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday ordered an inquiry by the Lokayukta into alleged illegality in allotment of some shops in Jayanagar shopping complex by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as it was complained in a PIL petition that allotments were done contrary to an undertaking given to the court in 2017.

A Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum issued the direction while hearing a PIL petition filed in 2019 by M. Sharanu, a social activist.

Observing that the court cannot remain a mute spectator of the irregularities, the Bench directed the BBMP Chief Commissioner to cooperate with the Lokayukta by providing documents and details. Giving three months to the Lokayukta to complete the inquiry, the Bench adjourned further hearing till January 2022.

The Bench found it necessary to hold an inquiry as it was alleged in the petition that the then Joint Commissioner (South Zone), T.H. Vishwanath, had in 2017 filed an affidavit to the court that around 11 shops would be allotted only by issuing tender. This affidavit was filed in response to an another PIL petition filed in 2017 over a row over allotment.

However, in the present petition it has been alleged that those 11 shops were allotted sans inviting tender despite an undertaking given to the court in 2017 in the earlier proceedings.

The BBMP, in its response to court’s recent order asking it to explain why the undertaking was not adhered to, had said that the officer who had given the undertaking was no more in service, and that the shops were allotted based on a resolution passed by the BBMP council in 2017.