Lokayukta police raids Valmiki Development Authority office

Lokayukta police conducted simultaneous raids against the Managing Director of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes’ Development Authority over alleged corruption in Ganga Kalyana Yojane, on Saturday.

Raids were on at the office of the Authority, MD Kavita M. Warangal’s residence in Bengaluru and two of her relative’s houses in Haveri district. Raids were still on when last checked Saturday night. Sources said Lokayukta Police have seized several incriminating documents during the raids.

Sources in Lokayukta said based on source based information and several complaints over alleged corruption in distribution of submerged pump sets under Ganga Kalyana Yojane to farmers. Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil had taken up a suo motu case and directed Lokayukta Police to investigate the matter.