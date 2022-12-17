  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Croatia vs Morocco LIVE score: third place match updates

Lokayukta police raids Valmiki Development Authority office

December 17, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Lokayukta police conducted simultaneous raids against the Managing Director of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes’ Development Authority over alleged corruption in Ganga Kalyana Yojane, on Saturday. 

Raids were on at the office of the Authority, MD Kavita M. Warangal’s residence in Bengaluru and two of her relative’s houses in Haveri district. Raids were still on when last checked Saturday night. Sources said Lokayukta Police have seized several incriminating documents during the raids. 

Sources in Lokayukta said based on source based information and several complaints over alleged corruption in distribution of submerged pump sets under Ganga Kalyana Yojane to farmers. Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil had taken up a suo motu case and directed Lokayukta Police to investigate the matter. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.