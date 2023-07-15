ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP food inspector tries to run over Lokayukta police in Bengaluru after being caught taking bribe

July 15, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - Bengaluru

According to police, the car-borne accused tried to run over witnesses and officials in a bid to escape

The Hindu Bureau

The accused, Mahanthe Gowda B., works at the K.G. Road Circle office of the BBMP in Bengaluru. He had demanded a bribe of ₹1 lakh to provide a trade licence. | Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

In filmi style, a Lokayukta team pursued and caught a BBMP food inspector who was fleeing in a vehicle after taking a bribe from a trader on July 15.

The accused, Mahanthe Gowda B., works at the K.G. Road Circle office. He had demanded a bribe of ₹1 lakh to provide a trade licence.

He had taken ₹43,000 in advance on July 15 when he was confronted by a Lokayukta team led by Inspector Srikanth S.. Mahanthe Gowda sped away in a car. The Lokayukta team pursued the car for about 15 km before intercepting Mahanthe Gowda near Sondekoppa Road in Nelamangala.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused allegedly even tried to run over witnesses and officials in a bid to escape. But, the Lokayukta team managed to pin him down. The Lokayukta team seized the ₹43,000 bribe amount from the accused, and arrested him under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Mahanthe Gowda was also booked for assault on a public servant and obstructing officials from discharging their duties.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US