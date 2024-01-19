ADVERTISEMENT

Lokayukta police arrest two BBMP employees

January 19, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 

The L okayukta police arrested two BBMP employees while they were allegedly collecting a bribe at the Vijayanagar office on Friday. The police laid a trap after they received a complaint.

According to a press release, Raghunandan B.S. of Shri Chakra Electricals filed a complaint alleging that two officials demanded ₹35,000 to replace an electric cable and cut a road to carry out electrical work. Mr. Raghunandan works as a field engineer. The complaint was filed against Praveen B., Assistant Engineer, BBMP, and Suresh, a gangman in Vijayanagar.

The Lokayukta police set up a trap and asked the complainant to give the money. When Suresh was collecting ₹25,000 on the instruction of Praveen, the police made the arrest. As Praveen was also in the same office, he was also arrested.

