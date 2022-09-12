Lokayukta officials trap Joint Commissioner of BBMP

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 12, 2022 21:29 IST

Days after getting back its power to probe corruption cases, the Lokayukta sleuths on Monday cracked the whip and raided the office of the Joint Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and allegedly trapped his PA red-handed with cash amounting to ₹4 lakh.

Based on a complaint from S.M. Manjunath that S.M. Srinivas, Joint Commissioner of BBMP, west zone, was demanding bribe for an official favour of khata transfer, a team of officials led by Ashok K.V., Superintendent of Police, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Antony Raj laid the trap and caught Umesh, a First Division Assistant, as soon as he received the cash on behalf of his boss. 

The Lokayukta officials questioned the duo for over an hour before they were taken into custody.  According to an official release, the accused had demanded ₹12 lakh for official work of amalgamation of khata and were caught while accepting an advance amount of ₹4 lakh at their office in Malleswaram.

