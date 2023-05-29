Lokayukta initiates suo motu after woman’s death in an K.R Circle underpass

May 29, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Lokayukta has taken suo motu cognisance of the death of Bhanurekha, a 23-year-old techie, after the car she was traveling in was submerged in water, in an underpass at K.R. Circle on May 21.

The Lokayukta directed the Inspector General of Police to investigate the matter and look into the report against the eight officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), including the Chief Commissioner, Zonal Commissioner, Executive Engineer, and others, and submit the report on or before June 5, 2023.

In his issued order on Tuesday, Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil said that the BBMP has been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring proper maintenance of the drains for the free flow of water. But prima facie, there has been negligence on the part of the concerned officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Right to have good roads

Every citizen living within the municipal area has the right to have roads maintained in reasonable condition, which is part of the fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 of the constitution. It is well settled that the right to life means the quality of life guaranteed under Article 21, creating the obligation and duty of the State and the authorities concerned to provide civic amenities. The municipal authorities should maintain roads and footpaths to provide pollution and obstruction-free movements on roads and footpaths, the Lokayukta order said.

The BBMP collects tax from the public to provide corresponding facilities and make the lives of the citizens comfortable and hassle-free, while the objective of the Lokayukta is to ensure good governance and prevent maladministration. The negligence on the part of the authorities concerned has necessitated to implead them as parties in all the proceedings, the order stated. The Lokayukta officials have issued notices to the officials concerned to question them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.