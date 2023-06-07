HamberMenu
Lokayukta IGP inspects K.R. Circle underpass

Subrahmanyeshwara Rao along with BBMP officials inspect the underpass, check designs and pour water from a water tanker to see the capability of the drain to carry water. A 23-year-old techie had died after a car she was travelling in submerged in flood water in K.R. Circle underpass recently

June 07, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau
Water was released from a tanker to check the functioning of the drainage system in K.R. Circle underpass, during an inspection by A. Subrahmanyeshwara Rao, Lokayukta IGP, along with BBMP officials, in Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 7.

Water was released from a tanker to check the functioning of the drainage system in K.R. Circle underpass, during an inspection by A. Subrahmanyeshwara Rao, Lokayukta IGP, along with BBMP officials, in Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 7. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Bengaluru 

Lokayukta IGP, Dr. Subrahmanyeshwara Rao on Wednesday, June 7, inspected K.R. Circle underpass where a 23-year-old techie died after a car she was travelling in submerged in flood water recently. 

The Karnataka Lokayukta has taken suo moto cognisance of the techie’s death and had directed the IGP to inspect and look into the report against eight Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials, including Chief Commissioner, Tushar Giri Nath. 

A. Subramanyeswara Rao, Lokayukta IGP, along with BBMP officials, inspected the K.R. Circle underpass, in Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 7

A. Subramanyeswara Rao, Lokayukta IGP, along with BBMP officials, inspected the K.R. Circle underpass, in Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 7 | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Mr. Rao along with BBMP officials inspected the underpass, checked designs and poured water from a water tanker to see the capability of the drain to carry water. He is expected to file a report to the Lokayukta.  

Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil, in his order, said that the BBMP has been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring proper maintenance of the drains for the free flow of water. But prima facie, there has been negligence on the part of the officials concerned.

“Every citizen living within the municipal area has the right to have roads maintained in reasonable condition, which is part of the fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 of the constitution. It is well settled that the right to life means the quality of life guaranteed under Article 21, creating the obligation and duty of the State and the authorities concerned to provide civic amenities. The municipal authorities should maintain roads and footpaths to provide pollution and obstruction-free movements on roads and footpaths,” mentioned the Lokayukta order.

