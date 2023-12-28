Lokayukta forms three teams to prepare a report on waste dumping in vacant BDA sites

December 28, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Lokayukta has formed three different teams to prepare a detailed report on the dumping of waste in vacant sites after registering a suo moto case. The teams headed by the Superintendent of Police (SP), and Lokayukta divisions will start visiting vacant sites.

Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil registered this case on Thursday, December 28, after he learned about a complaint regarding vacant sites that are being used as dump yards for wet, dry, and construction debris. The Lokayukta has made 19 government officials as respondents in the case including the Chief Secretary to the government, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner, and Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Commissioner. The complaint was filed by C.M. Subbaiah to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others.

In the complaint, Mr. Subbaiah alleged that many site owners in HRBR Layout, HBR Layout, OMBR Layout, and other layouts have not constructed homes despite sites being allocated about four decades ago. There is a rule that allottees should build homes within three years after allocation. If this rule is violated, the BDA can take back the site and reallocate the same to other eligible persons. The complaint further said that these sites where weeds and shrubs have grown are being used as dumping yards due to which the health of the people living in the vicinity is at risk.

Lokayukta, in its order, said while they do not have jurisdiction to adjudicate over the issue of sites, it will be forming teams to prepare a report on misusing these sites for dumping. The team will visit the BDA layouts with a camera and capture what is happening on the ground. On the other hand, the Lokayukta has directed 19 respondents also to submit a report on lacunas as to why authorities failed to address the issue of unscientific dumping in vacant sites.

