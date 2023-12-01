ADVERTISEMENT

Lokayukta files suo moto case against revenue officials for manipulating land records

December 01, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Lokayukta has filed a suo motu case against Revenue officials in Chickballapur for allegedly manipulating records of land reserved for media persons.

The Lokayukta, in its order, said Prashanth K. Patil, tahsildar, Bagepalli taluk, and Naganjaneya, Assistant Director of Land Records, Bagepalli, clandestinely manipulated land records of survey number 44 to extract money from real estate in the region. The land was reserved by the government for allotment to presspersons. 

Recently, media persons from Chickballapur district staged a demonstration in front of the land records office and this was covered by many media outlets. The Lokayukta said it was shocking to see media reports about the misappropriation of land and manipulation of land records after which it decided to file a suo motu case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US