Lokayukta files suo moto case against revenue officials for manipulating land records

December 01, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Lokayukta has filed a suo motu case against Revenue officials in Chickballapur for allegedly manipulating records of land reserved for media persons.

The Lokayukta, in its order, said Prashanth K. Patil, tahsildar, Bagepalli taluk, and Naganjaneya, Assistant Director of Land Records, Bagepalli, clandestinely manipulated land records of survey number 44 to extract money from real estate in the region. The land was reserved by the government for allotment to presspersons. 

Recently, media persons from Chickballapur district staged a demonstration in front of the land records office and this was covered by many media outlets. The Lokayukta said it was shocking to see media reports about the misappropriation of land and manipulation of land records after which it decided to file a suo motu case.

Bangalore / corruption & bribery

