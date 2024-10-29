GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lokaytukta police trap Commercial Tax officer

Published - October 29, 2024 07:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta police on Monday trapped a Commercial Tax officer while he was allegedly accepting a bribe for an official favour.

The accused officer, Shekhar P. Patil, 34, working at the Commercial Tax office Division 5 at Koramangala, had demanded a bribe of ₹80,000 from Pavan Kumar N. of Mahadevapura to cut the tax demand pending against him.

Based on the complaint, a team of officials raided the house and caught Patil while he was allegedly accepting ₹50,500. The officials seized the bribe amount from the spot and booked him under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

corruption & bribery

