Lok Sabha and MLC elections: Restobars, hoteliers and bar owners upset about dry days in Bengaluru between June 1 and 6

With five dry days being declared in Bengaluru between June 1 and June 6 (except on June 5) on account of MLC elections, Lok Sabha polls counting day and MLC polls result day, hotels and restobars in Bengaluru are worried that 25% of their business for the month will be affected.

While most restobars usually close their establishments on dry days, some say that losing out on 100% business for five days will not be practical and are planning to continue food service.

Sushil Viswas, manager of SuzyQ on Queens Road said, “We are not yet sure whether we will remain closed on the dry days as we usually do. Either way, it is certainly a loss for us as 60% of our sales come from alcohol and 40% from food.”

A washout month

Chethan Hegde, founder of 1522 and also the Bengaluru Chapter Head of National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), said that most establishments might struggle to break even in June.

“Five days is almost 25% of our working days taken away. And our restaurants and pubs work with very thin margins in today’s day and time. Technically, June will be a complete washout for us and a practical loss.” Expressing his disappointment over the restrictions, he added, “They ban liquor sales even on election days where hardly 10,000 people vote. It is also banned on counting days. At this rate, many in the industry will be out of business soon.”

He also alleged that pubs and restaurants are some of the highest contributors in terms of taxes, yet they are often targeted, even when religious processions take place in the city.

Tremendous losses

Karunakar Hegde, pub owner and vice-president of the Federation of Wine Merchants’ Association also voiced similar concerns emphasising that dry days will result in tremendous losses. “One bar in Bengaluru has to pay about ₹9 lakh license fee which is nearly ₹1 lakh per month. So if we are closed for five days, we lose a lot. Teachers and graduate voters are well-educated and comprise about 5% of the total population. The government need not ban the sale of liquor on those days because these people are well educated and they do not drink and cast their votes.”

He also mentioned that while large quantities of liquor cannot be sold or parcelled, many regular visitors are buying smaller quantities that will last for two or three days ahead of dry days.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association (BBHA) has written to the Excise Commissioner to allow liquor sales on June 4 after counting is concluded (like in Mumbai) and limit the restrictions to establishments within one kilometre radius of the counting centres on June 6. They said that the excise revenue will be affected by an average of ₹100 crore a day on dry days.