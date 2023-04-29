HamberMenu
Logistics player TCI opens sustainability lab at IIMB

The lab will conduct research in areas such as decarbonisation, circular economy and sustainable procurement

April 29, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Corporation of India Ltd. (TCI Group), an integrated multimodal logistics and supply chain solutions provider, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has set up the TCI-IIMB Supply Chain Sustainability Lab.

The lab is expected to conduct research in areas such as decarbonisation, circular economy, and sustainable procurement, in addition to publishing white papers, research, and case studies on sustainable supply chain management topics. It will also offer consulting services on carbon-related mapping, measurement, mitigation and management. The lab will also provide certification and assessment services, such as supplier sustainability assessment, as per a TCI statement.

Vineet Agarwal, MD-TCI, said, “With a continued commitment towards delivering excellence, we believe that this lab will build a community of problem solvers, focused on supply chain, by combining research with industry expertise.”

“Our idea of launching the TCI-IIMB lab is to create sustainable solutions for organisations and supply chains that will lead to large-scale adoption and subsequent benefits; advance and disseminate sustainable supply-chain management knowledge; conduct research to identify and replicate good practices for sustainable supply chains, and cooperate and coordinate with other organisations with similar aims and objectives within and outside the country,” Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director, IIMB.

