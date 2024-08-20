Locked House Monitoring system in Tumakuru to get 250 high-tech cameras

The novel Locked House Monitoring (LHM) system launched in Tumakuru district, as part of the Smart City project, is all set to go high-tech as the old and obsolete CCTV cameras are being replaced with 250 advanced cameras having features like SIM cards for internet and uplinking facilities. These cameras are also solar-powered and will have battery backup for three months. Tenders have been called to procure these cameras and the LHM system is expected to be relaunched in three months.

The initiative, borrowed from the neighbouring Ananthapur district police in Andhra Pradesh, was launched in Tumakuru district in 2021. Though it had a lukewarm response initially, has become popular now.

The aim of the project is to protect the property of residents who are away from home. Under this system, residents planning to go out of town can notify the local police station, and the police will install CCTV cameras at strategic locations around the property.

24/7 monitoring

These cameras will monitor the house 24/7 at the command centre and respond to any eventuality ensuring its safety during the resident’s absence. This proactive measure aims to prevent thefts and provide peace of mind to homeowners, Ashok K.V., Superintendent of Police, Tumakuru district said.

Since many households lack backup facilities like internet and power, the district police decided to upgrade the facility and procure high-tech cameras with advanced facilities like SIM cards for internet access and solar-powered back up.

The tender process for procuring 250 cameras are on and each station will get 10 such cameras as per the plan. This is going to be backed up by the conventional beat police system and the Hello Neighbour Community initiative, another senior police officer part of the project added.