Lockdown will not be extended in Bengaluru, stresses Yediyurappa

Trying to allay fears over a lockdown extension and in the light of hordes of migrants leaving Bengaluru, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that there is no proposal before the State Government to extend the one-week lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts coming into force from Tuesday night.

“People should not be anxious and should not heed to rumours, and should cooperate with the government. There is no proposal before the government to extend the lockdown beyond one week,” he tweeted.

Further, he tweeted: “The lockdown in these districts have been imposed to bring COVID-19 under control. Officials have been directed to make all necessary arrangements and set infrastructure in order.”