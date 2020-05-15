Lockdown effect: No space for dry waste

The lockdown has had an unintentional effect on the city’s dry waste collection centres (DWCCs). Most of the centres are inundated with non-recyclable items such as low-value plastic as the cement factories where these items are usually transported, have been shut since the start of the lockdown.

With no clarity on whether the cement factories will reopen next week when lockdown restrictions are expected to be lifted, managers of various DWCCs that are running out of storage space have urged the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to identify locations where non-recyclable waste can be aggregated.

Rajesh Babu, co-founder, Swachha Eco Solutions, told The Hindu that there was at least 60 tonnes of dry waste, including recyclables, at each of the 11 DWCCs it manages. Another 150 tonnes of aggregated waste is lying at its processing centre. “It is hazardous to keep it stocked as it is all flammable. This is giving us sleepless nights,” he said.

The representative of another organisation that manages over 50 DWCCs, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said dry waste has been piling up for the last three months. “Already most DWCCs struggle with space constraints. We have now started refusing to accept dry waste from the pourakarmikas,” said the representative.

Waste management expert N.S. Ramakanth said that with many DWCCs refusing to take in more waste and the recycling industry yet to be revived, materials like high value plastic and other recyclables are reaching landfills as mixed waste.

Admitting that this is cause for concern, BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) D. Randeep said that the civic body has DWCCs to aggregate waste at the waste processing units at Doddabidarakallu, Kannahalli and Subbarayanapalya. Civic officials in-charge of the processing plants said that there was around 1,000 tonnes of RDF stocked in the three plants.“Not all dry waste is ending up at the landfill. We are exploring the option of tying up with an individual, who has offered to transport it to cement factories for free,” said Mr. Randeep.

BBMP trying to offload by-products of compost

The BBMP’s trying to offload nearly 70,000 tonnes of coarse compost at its eight waste processing units by giving it free of cost to farmers, based on the recommendation of the Technical Guidance Committee (TGC).

TGC member Ganesh Murthy told The Hindu that compost is usually sieved using mesh of different sizes. There are different grades of material at the end of the process. The fine compost is sold by the BBMP at a subsidised rate of ₹1,100 a tonne, which includes cost of transport up to 100 km from the plants.

“The coarse material also possesses the same organic material as fine compost, except that it may contain some small plastic pieces. It requires another two months to get fully composted,” he said, following which it can be sieved again to remove the plastic bits.

However, farmers will have to arrange for vehicles to transport the coarse organic material to their fields.