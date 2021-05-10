Lockdown almost complete in Bengaluru

However, police have to pacify motorists who were seen moving around without any safety precautions

he city police took to the streets to enforce a complete lockdown in the city on Monday, May 10, 2021 after 10:00 am when the window for essential services ended. Police have put up barricades across the city, not just on main roads but also in busy bylanes. City Police Commissioner, Kamal Pant and Chief Civic Commissioner, Gaurav Gupta also took to the street to inspect bandobast, barricading and enforcement of lockdown in the city.

However, despite warning, hundreds of motorists were seen moving without any safety precautions. Police resorted to caning, seized vehicles and in some cases motorists and autorickshaw drivers were made to do sit ups as punishment. Despite strict action motoristss continue to venture citing lame excuses, a police officer said.

Mr. Gupta said civic officials are also aiding the police on the ground closing down all establishments that are not meant to be open. “Anybody who violates lockdown norms will be dealt with strictly,” he said.

However, street vendors selling fruits and vegetables have complained that police have been resorting to using high handed means, despite vegetable push carts being allowed to function till 6:00 pm as per the State government’s guidelines.

Meanwhile, only those with messages for scheduled vaccination slots are being allowed to travel, which has turned into an issue in the city. While vaccination for those in the age bracket of 18-44 is only through an online pre-booked slot, walk-ins are allowed for those above 45 years for their second dose. “I have to take my second dose of the vaccine and when I ventured out, I had a tough time convincing cops at the barricades to let me go. They ask for the message which I do not have, as I am going for a walk-in vaccination,” said Sadashiavaiah, a resident of Vidyaranyapura.