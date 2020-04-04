Lockdown | 200 choultries, marriage halls to house homeless in Bengaluru

Vishwanath from Gouribidanur has been living in the homeless shelter at Upparpete in Majestic area for nearly two months. Over the last week, during the lockdown, beds have been filling up fast. The already cramped shelter has been stretched to accommodate the homeless, jobless migrant workers and those who are stranded in the city, like Babul Sheikh and his brother Abid Sheikh from Bihar.

The 10 shelters of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are bursting at the seams. “Prior to the lockdown, they accommodated around 250 people but the number of residents has almost doubled since,” said a civic official.

The BBMP recently opened three temporary shelters in the Majestic area: one out of a school, another in a government building and a third is a tarpaulin tent on an open ground. BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said, “We have also identified over 200 choultries and marriage halls across the city where temporary shelters for the homeless can be set up. The Labour Department is monitoring the situation, and temporary shelters will be set up on a need basis.”

At the shelter in the government building, occupants sleep on mats. “I am stranded in the city and have no means to go back to my native town in Haveri. But here we are given good food, regular medical checks and there are yoga sessions too,” said one man who did not want to be named. However, he admitted that the facilities were being overwhelmed by the number of people in need.

The civic body is also taking help from NGOs like Centre for Urban and Rural Development Society. But will it be enough? “More temporary shelters are necessary,” said several officials.

‘Overcrowding is a health hazard’

Activists and NGOs are worried about the lack of monitoring, given that people are living in such close quarters. If even one person is a carrier of the novel coronavirus, others will be exposed. “Health officials talk about social distancing, but it’s not possible here,” said S.S. Rajani, who has worked with the homeless.

Officials admit that they cannot maintain social distancing. “We have maintained cleanliness and are providing good food. We conduct medical checks also. More temporary shelter homes are necessary at such times,” said one senior civic official.

Several social welfare organisations and NGOs have come together to help out. Anand Murthy, who manages the BBMP’s shelter in Upparpete, said the civic body has been providing food packets to residents. “A few NGOs have donated biscuit packets, bottled water, coffee and fruits,” he said.

In December 2018, the BBMP, with assistance from Impact India, an NGO, undertook a survey of the homeless in the eight zones. In the three core zones, nearly 4,000 homeless were found. This number, which has risen over the years, did not include families living by in small tarpaulin tents along roads. For instance, around 30 families have been selling pottery on the street between ITI Gate and K.R. Puram government hospital for decades. They live in tents by the road and have been bearing the brunt of the lockdown.

“The last time we ate was Monday afternoon. We are waiting for someone to give us food. The children have not been fed. There is no milk,” said Angoori Bayi, a labourer from Rajasthan, who lives in the area.