The location of the proposed 250-metre high sky deck, which was earlier finalised by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike at Hemmigepura, will likely see a change, sources said.

In July this year, the BBMP had finalised a 25-acre plot owned by Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) at Hemmigepura. In November first week, BBMP had invited objections from citizens for this location.

Sources in the BBMP said that there were issues with the particular land parcel. The civic body had suggested that the government of Karnataka acquire the land in a barter system with NICE, giving another piece of government land in exchange for the particular piece of land. However, this has run into obstacles.

Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said that the government of Karnataka is yet to give its approval for the particular plot, and the exact spot may change.

A senior civic official said that while the civic body thinks that this particular 25-acre plot is the most suitable to build the sky deck in this area, it may be forced to change the location due to legal issues.

If the location is changed yet again, it will be the third time that the location of the proposed sky deck will be changed. Earlier, the civic body had identified 10 acres in the New Government Electric Factory (NGEF) premises. Another option considered was the premises of Karnataka Soaps and Detergent Limited (KSDL). However, both were dropped as Airports Authority of India and Indian Air Force were likely to refuse permission for a 250-metre high skydeck for security reasons.

