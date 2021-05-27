Local manufacturers supplying bulk of oxygen to Karnataka

27 May 2021 07:10 IST

Of the State’s allocation of 1,200 MT, it had received 959 MT

While the Central government has formalised an allotment of 1,200 MT of oxygen to Karnataka, a bulk of it will come from local manufacturers.

Around 830 MT will be produced by manufacturers in Karnataka, while 310 MT will come from other States. The remaining 60 MT will come from MSME Air Separation Units.

On Tuesday, the State’s allocation was 1,200 MT. However, it had received only 959 MT.

Advertising

Advertising

Health Commissioner K.V. Trilok Chandra said that they were getting oxygen from manufacturers in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.

2 more trains arrive

For the second day in a row, two Oxygen Express trains arrived at the Inland Container Depot in Whitefield. The first train came from Jamanagar in Gujarat carrying 112.16 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen. The second train brought 120 tonnes of oxygen from Tatanagar, Jharkhand.

As of Wednesday, the State has received 1,652 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in 14 Oxygen Express trains.