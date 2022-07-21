LLB student killed in road accident in Bengaluru
A 24-year-old cab driver was killed on the spot when he lost control over his vehicle, and it jumped the median, before colliding with a KSRTC bus on Airport Road early on Thursday
A 24-year-old cab driver was killed on the spot when he lost control over his vehicle, and it jumped the median, before colliding with a KSRTC bus on Airport Road early on Thursday.
The deceased has been identified as Lohith Prasad, a native of Magadi in Ramanagaram district. He was pursuing his final year of LLB at V.V. Puram College in the day and working as a cab driver at night.
According to the police, Mr. Prasad was heading to pick up passengers at the airport around 3.15 a.m. when he lost control over the vehicle at BSF Camp Junction.
The car was completely damaged and Mr. Prasad was killed on the spot.
The Yelahanka Traffic Police cleared the accident spot to allow traffic movement. The police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving for further investigation.
